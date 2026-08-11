Markets flat as Bitcoin nears $64,298.84 after Trump's Iran ask
Business
Crypto prices barely moved on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
Bitcoin hovered at $64,298.84, up a tiny bit overnight, but still down for the day.
The market stayed flat after President Donald Trump's big ask for 50 years of compensation from Iran over the Strait of Hormuz dispute, which also sent Brent crude jumping more than 12%.
Investors await US inflation report Wednesday
Traditional markets were quiet too as everyone waited for the US inflation report coming out Wednesday, a major event for investors.
Meanwhile, one big player sold off another chunk of Bitcoin (1,690 BTC), adding extra pressure.
Ether dropped about 2.4%.
Even with all this calm, crypto futures trading volume shot up by 51%, showing traders are active even when prices aren't moving much.