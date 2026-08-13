Markets mixed as AI chip earnings buoy S&P 500 Nasdaq
Business
Markets were all over the place on Wednesday, as investors tried to balance upbeat tech earnings with worries about global conflicts.
In the US the Dow slipped, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq climbed, thanks to strong results from AI and chip companies like CoreWeave and Super Micro.
Inflation fears eased a bit since July's CPI matched expectations.
Oil at $88 Asian markets cautious
Oil prices shot up to $88 a barrel after tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.
Gold also hit its more than two-month high as people looked for safer investments.
Asian markets reflected this uncertainty: India's GIFT Nifty pointed to a quiet start on Thursday, with traders keeping an eye on global news and upcoming US price data.