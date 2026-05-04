Markets open strong ahead of assembly polls, Sensex up 616

State polls may briefly sway investors

These state election results can sway investor mood since they hint at future policies and economic direction.

Experts say global factors, like oil prices and moves by big foreign investors, are also in play.

As Dr. VK Vijayakumar put it, "Today's market action may be unduly influenced by the state election results with focus on West Bengal. But it is important to note that this will be only a very short-term sentimental impact. ", but things like global news and FII activity keep shaping the bigger picture too.