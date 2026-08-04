Markets pause after 4-day rally as Sensex and Nifty slip
Business
Markets took a breather on Tuesday after a four-day rally, with both Sensex and Nifty slipping into the red.
Sensex fell by 241.23 points to 78,397.80 and Nifty lost 281.25 points to 24,493.05 at 12:38pm.
More stocks advanced than declined, showing investors were locking in profits.
Nifty IT down over 1%
Tech stocks led the fall: Nifty IT was down over 1%, while banking and realty weren't far behind.
Grasim Industries tumbled over 3%, and Bajaj Auto, Titan Co. and HDFC Life each slipped over 2%.
On the flip side, Trent managed a small gain.
Analysts say Nifty needs to climb back above 24,700 for any real comeback from here.