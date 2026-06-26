Marlene Amstad urges Swiss banks to adopt AI urgently
Switzerland's top financial watchdog, Marlene Amstad, is urging banks to get serious about using AI tools, and soon.
She points out that cyber threats are only getting tougher, and AI could make things riskier if banks do not stay ahead.
Basically: patch those vulnerabilities quickly or risk bigger problems.
FINMA urges AI readiness, convenes regulators
To keep its digital assets safe, Switzerland is pushing for access to the latest AI models, making sure systems are secure before they go live.
FINMA also brought together regulators from almost all global markets in a new forum to encourage smart, safe use of AI in finance.
Hackathon builds crypto tools, Amstad warns
This week's hackathon saw tech experts and policymakers team up to build better tools for supervising crypto.
Amstad also emphasized that digital asset systems need strong safeguards built in from the start, to protect both users and the financial system as a whole.