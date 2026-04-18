Marriott debuts Autograph Collection in India amid record 99 deals
Marriott has just brought its Autograph Collection to India, kicking things off with the Noormahal hotel in Karnal.
This move is part of Marriott's bigger push into India, which saw a record 99 new deals last year. Clearly, they see big potential here.
Noormahal is Marriott's 220th hotel
Noormahal now becomes Marriott's 220th hotel in India and stands out for its collection of art and local artifacts.
As Colonel Manbeer Choudhary put it, this partnership blends Indian heritage with world-class hospitality. The goal? To give both Indian and international guests a truly authentic experience.
Marriott plans new India openings
Looking ahead, Marriott is planning new hotels like Fairfield in Ujjain and St. Regis in Bengaluru, which were signed in Q1 2026, plus more property conversions such as Sun-n-Sand Mumbai.
With India leading their signings across Asia Pacific excluding China, expect even more unique stays coming soon.