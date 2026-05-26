Maruti Suzuki wants its employees to work-from-home wherever possible

Maruti Suzuki , India's largest car manufacturer, has announced a series of measures in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's call for austerity. The company stressed the need to reduce long-term effects of the West Asia war and improve operational efficiency. In a statement on social media platform X, Maruti Suzuki said it is committed to conducting business efficiently, minimizing petroleum consumption and foreign currency outflow.

Employee initiatives Carpooling and public transport usage encouraged As part of its austerity measures, Maruti Suzuki has asked its employees to adopt sustainable practices. These include carpooling and using public transport to cut down on fuel consumption. The company has also advised its staff to optimize electricity usage by minimizing the use of air conditioning, lights, and fans at workplaces and homes.

Work policy Promoting remote work and virtual meetings Maruti Suzuki announced plans to promote remote working wherever operationally feasible. The company has also asked employees to minimize foreign travel unless it's critical for business requirements and prefer virtual meetings over in-person ones. Domestic travel should also be reduced wherever possible, the company said.

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