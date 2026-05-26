Maruti Suzuki wants its employees to work-from-home wherever possible
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, has announced a series of measures in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity. The company stressed the need to reduce long-term effects of the West Asia war and improve operational efficiency. In a statement on social media platform X, Maruti Suzuki said it is committed to conducting business efficiently, minimizing petroleum consumption and foreign currency outflow.
Employee initiatives
Carpooling and public transport usage encouraged
As part of its austerity measures, Maruti Suzuki has asked its employees to adopt sustainable practices. These include carpooling and using public transport to cut down on fuel consumption. The company has also advised its staff to optimize electricity usage by minimizing the use of air conditioning, lights, and fans at workplaces and homes.
Work policy
Promoting remote work and virtual meetings
Maruti Suzuki announced plans to promote remote working wherever operationally feasible. The company has also asked employees to minimize foreign travel unless it's critical for business requirements and prefer virtual meetings over in-person ones. Domestic travel should also be reduced wherever possible, the company said.
Compliance
Similar steps by other Indian companies
Maruti Suzuki's austerity measures come in line with similar steps by other Indian companies and public sector undertakings. Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India's FMCG leader, has announced plans to expand its electric vehicle fleet and allow employees to continue working under a hybrid model. Several top Indian public sector undertakings like SBI, LIC, and Bank of Baroda have been asked by the government to increase EV usage and curtail foreign visits.