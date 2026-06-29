Maruti Suzuki partners with 5 startups in NSRCEL innovation batch

MiniMines, 4 AI startups join Maruti

This new batch features four AI-driven startups: Sarvam AI (voice tech in Indian languages), Easework AI (automated procurement), Siftly (boosting brands on AI search), and Codemate AI (AI-powered coding tools).

The fifth, MiniMines, is all about recovering precious metals from used EV batteries.

CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said, "MiniMines will support us in safely recycling end-of-life batteries, while the other four startups will help improve customer engagement and drive efficiency across our business operations."