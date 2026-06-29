Maruti Suzuki partners with 5 startups in NSRCEL innovation batch
Maruti Suzuki is teaming up with five startups in its latest innovation program, working alongside IIM Bangalore's NSRCEL.
The goal? Smarter use of artificial intelligence and better ways to recycle electric vehicle batteries.
Since starting these programs seven years ago, Maruti Suzuki has engaged with more than 250 startups and onboarded 38 as business partners.
MiniMines, 4 AI startups join Maruti
This new batch features four AI-driven startups: Sarvam AI (voice tech in Indian languages), Easework AI (automated procurement), Siftly (boosting brands on AI search), and Codemate AI (AI-powered coding tools).
The fifth, MiniMines, is all about recovering precious metals from used EV batteries.
CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said, "MiniMines will support us in safely recycling end-of-life batteries, while the other four startups will help improve customer engagement and drive efficiency across our business operations."