Maruti Suzuki partners with 5 startups making operations smarter, greener Business Jun 29, 2026

Maruti Suzuki just announced it's partnering with five startups through its Incubation Program, aiming to make car operations smarter and more eco-friendly.

The focus? Better customer service, smoother workflows, and greener solutions, like MiniMines, which will help recycle old lithium-ion batteries the right way.