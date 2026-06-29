Maruti Suzuki partners with 5 startups making operations smarter, greener
Maruti Suzuki just announced it's partnering with five startups through its Incubation Program, aiming to make car operations smarter and more eco-friendly.
The focus? Better customer service, smoother workflows, and greener solutions, like MiniMines, which will help recycle old lithium-ion batteries the right way.
Startups deliver AI automation and recycling
The chosen startups, Sarvam AI, Easework AI, Siftly, CodeMate AI, and MiniMines, are all about using AI and automation in cool ways.
Think: multilingual chat support (thanks to Sarvam), automated office tasks (Easework), sharper brand visibility (Siftly), faster app development (CodeMate), and sustainable battery recycling (MiniMines).
Maruti Suzuki's CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, says these partnerships are key for practical innovation that actually makes a difference.