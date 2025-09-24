Next Article
Maruti Suzuki stock hits new high on broker upgrades
Business
Maruti Suzuki's stock was in focus on Wednesday after big names like Goldman Sachs and Investec raised their price targets and recommended buying in.
Goldman Sachs now sees the stock going up to ₹18,900 (from ₹13,800), while Investec set its target at ₹18,475.
The stock has already climbed 12% in the past month and was trading at ₹16,119.
Analysts expect Maruti to outpace the auto industry over the next few years, thanks to GST cuts and new models like the Victoris SUV and eVitara.
They're also betting on strong demand from government employees if the 8th Pay Commission kicks in.
Out of 48 analysts, 41 recommend buying Maruti—so there's a lot of optimism for what's ahead.