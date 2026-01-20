After Las Vegas, second US sphere is coming to Maryland

Sphere Entertainment, the company behind Las Vegas 's iconic interactive venue, has announced plans to build a second Sphere in Maryland. The proposed site is National Harbor in Prince George's County, about 15 minutes south of Washington DC. While the exact location and timeline are yet to be finalized, this would be Sphere Entertainment's second US venue, with an international expansion planned in Abu Dhabi .

Venue Maryland Sphere to be smaller The Maryland Sphere would be one of the first mini-Sphere venues, with a seating capacity of 6,000. Despite its smaller size compared to Las Vegas's venue, which seats over 17,000, it will have an exterior LED exosphere for displaying artistic and branded content. The interior will feature a high-resolution wrap-around screen and immersive sound technology similar to those in Las Vegas.

Financial backing Project backed by $200M investment The construction of the Maryland Sphere is dependent on governmental incentives and approvals from Prince George's County and the State of Maryland. Sphere Entertainment has committed to using a mix of public and private funding, including around $200 million in state, local, and private incentives. The project is expected to create millions in revenue for Prince George's County and Maryland, supporting roughly 2,500 construction jobs and 4,750 jobs once operational.

