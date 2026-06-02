Masayoshi Son backs robotics, SoftBank commits $87B to AI infrastructure

SoftBank preparing Roze AI $100B IPO

SoftBank has reportedly been preparing a potential $100 billion IPO for Roze AI, a company that automates data centers.

Son isn't worried about talk of an AI bubble: he believes market dips can lead to smart opportunities, just like rebounds after historic crashes.

Thanks to big investments in OpenAI, Arm, and Alibaba, SoftBank has now overtaken Toyota as Japan's most valuable company and looks set to keep leading the tech pack.