Masayoshi Son sees robotics and physical AI as trillion-dollar industries
Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank Group, thinks robotics and physical AI are about to change everything. He says they'll could become trillion-dollar industries and reshape the global economy.
He shared this big vision in a CNBC interview on June 1, 2026, a day after SoftBank announced an $87 billion investment in France for massive new AI data centers.
SoftBank eyes $100B Roze AI IPO
Son calls AI an early-stage revolution, saying its impact will outlast even the internet for the next 50 to 100 years.
He admits there might be some bumps (like market downturns), but sees those as chances to invest smartly.
SoftBank is also eyeing a $100 billion IPO for its Roze AI robotics venture and keeps backing major players like OpenAI and Arm, cementing its spot as a leader in the future of tech.