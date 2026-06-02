Masayoshi Son sees robotics and physical AI as trillion-dollar industries

SoftBank eyes $100B Roze AI IPO

Son calls AI an early-stage revolution, saying its impact will outlast even the internet for the next 50 to 100 years.

He admits there might be some bumps (like market downturns), but sees those as chances to invest smartly.

SoftBank is also eyeing a $100 billion IPO for its Roze AI robotics venture and keeps backing major players like OpenAI and Arm, cementing its spot as a leader in the future of tech.