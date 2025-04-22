Grocery shopping draining your budget? These tips can help
What's the story
Grocery shopping can be a major expense for most households but with the right strategies, you can save money without compromising on quality.
By adopting a few smart habits and making informed choices, you can bring down your grocery bill by a good margin.
Here are some practical tips to help you master savings effectively.
Tip #1
Plan meals ahead
Planning meals in advance is an effective way to keep grocery expenses in check.
By knowing exactly what you need for the week, you can avoid impulse purchases and cut down on food waste.
Prepare a weekly menu depending on what's already in your pantry and what's on sale at the store.
The practice would not just save you money but also ensure you're eating balanced meals throughout the week.
Tip #2
Use coupons wisely
Coupons are a classic way to save money on groceries, but they need to be used strategically.
Focus on coupons for items you'd regularly buy, as opposed to being swayed by discounts on unnecessary products.
Combine manufacturer coupons with store promotions for maximum savings.
Also, digital coupons available through store apps/websites provide convenience and extra savings opportunities.
Tip #3
Buy in bulk when possible
Buying in bulk can save you a lot over time, particularly for non-perishable items such as grains or household items.
However, make sure that bulk purchases match your consumption habits so that nothing goes to waste.
Compare the unit price of bulk and regular-sized packets to find out the best deal.
Tip #4
Opt for store brands
Store brands frequently offer comparable quality to that of national brands at a lower price point.
These products are usually produced by well-known companies but marketed under the retailer's label at lower costs owing to reduced marketing expenditure.
Trying out store brands can help you save a lot without compromising on quality.
Tip #5
Leverage loyalty programs
Many grocery stores have loyalty programs that reward frequent shoppers with discounts or points that can be redeemed for future purchases.
Signing up is usually free and it opens up exclusive deals that are not available otherwise.
Also, regularly check your account for personalized offers tailored based on past purchases, which could further boost your savings potential during each trip.