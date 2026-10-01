Mastercard's Gautam Aggarwal outlines India's digital journey to 2047
Business
At the Global FinTech Fest 2026, Mastercard's Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, India and South Asia, shared how the company is helping shape India's digital journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047.
With about 40 years in India, Mastercard has rolled out tech like passkeys and tokenization to make payments safer and smoother.
Mastercard's Pune hub and security priorities
Aggarwal highlighted Mastercard's Pune Tech Hub (its biggest global team with more than 6,000 professionals) as a major force in India's innovation.
He also stressed that building trust, focusing on innovation, and making digital payments secure for everyone are top priorities.
Efforts like zero-trust cybersecurity and teaching users about digital systems aim to make digital payments more reliable for all.