Matiks secures $10 million led by General Catalyst, now over $13.5 million

The app already has over 300,000 daily users and 2.2 million monthly players as of September 2026.

Founded by Sudhanshu Bhatia, Mohan Kumar, and Sushant Timmapur, Matiks lets you play against bots and real players in competitive games.

They're now testing a subscription for extra features and have traction from the US South Korea, and Japan, with plans to add localization to grow South Korea and Japan.

Plus, they're building a new platform called Jelo where users can create their own games, hoping to make the community even more fun and interactive.