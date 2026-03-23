Who's Matt Brittin? Ex-Google executive to be new BBC Director-General

Former Google executive Matt Brittin has been appointed as the new Director-General of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) , according to The Times. The BBC board approved Brittin's appointment at a meeting on Thursday. An official announcement is expected later this week, the report said. Brittin's appointment comes after current Director-General Tim Davie announced his resignation in November over criticism of the corporation's news service for misleadingly editing a video of US President Donald Trump .

Professional background Work at Google for almost 2 decades Brittin, who is 57 years old, was a top executive at Google for almost two decades. He joined the tech giant in 2007 and rose through the ranks to become its president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in 2014. Before his stint at Google, Brittin had also worked with McKinsey & Co as a consultant after completing his MBA from London Business School with distinction in 1997.

Recognition CBE in New Year's Honours list Brittin was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in this year's New Year's Honours list for his services to technology and enhancing digital skills. He is also a non-executive director at Sainsbury's, with plans to join the board of UK Guardian Media Group in 2025. Despite these achievements, Brittin has yet to comment on his potential appointment as BBC Director-General as it hasn't been officially announced yet.

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