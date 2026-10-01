Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz to co-lead Paramount Skydance after $110B
Business
Big changes at Mattel: CEO Ynon Kreiz is stepping down to co-lead Paramount Skydance after a massive $110 billion Warner Bros. deal.
While he helped turn "Barbie" into a box-office hit, Mattel's stock only climbed 5% during his run, even as the S&P 500 posted a nearly 200% gain over the same period.
Roger Lynch to lead Mattel
Taking over is Roger Lynch, who's been on Mattel's board since 2018 and has led companies like Conde Nast and Pandora.
He starts by November 2, facing pressure from investors and some tough financial challenges right out of the gate.