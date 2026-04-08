Max Healthcare to acquire 58.4% stake in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Hospital
Business
Max Healthcare entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 58.4% stake in Kalinga Hospital, Bhubaneswar, for ₹300 crore.
This move helps Max step up its game in eastern India.
Kalinga Hospital NABH 250-bed regional facility
Kalinga Hospital is a 250-bed, NABH-accredited facility offering specialized care, from neurology and cardiology to orthopedics and oncology.
It serves not just Odisha, but also patients from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.
Max Healthcare chairman Abhay Soi called it significant operational upside and brownfield potential.