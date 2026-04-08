Max Healthcare to acquire 58.4% stake in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Hospital

Kalinga Hospital NABH 250-bed regional facility

Kalinga Hospital is a 250-bed, NABH-accredited facility offering specialized care, from neurology and cardiology to orthopedics and oncology.

It serves not just Odisha, but also patients from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Max Healthcare chairman Abhay Soi called it significant operational upside and brownfield potential.