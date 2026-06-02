Maya Tata mulls exit to Trent amid Tata Digital losses

Noel Tata worried about Tata Digital

Tata Digital has been losing money, which has sparked concern from Noel. Tata Sons has poured more than ₹24,000 crore into Tata Digital, which houses businesses like BigBasket, Croma, and more.

If Maya joins Trent, she'll work alongside her brother Neville, who runs Star Bazaar, while their sister Leah is with Indian Hotels.

Unlike her siblings, Maya has worked across several parts of the group since starting at Tata Capital.