Mazagon Dock to set up ₹15,000 cr greenfield Dugarajapatnam shipyard
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is teaming up with National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park-AP to set up a greenfield shipyard in Dugarajapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The project, envisaging an investment of around ₹15,000 crore, will be developed over the next five to seven years, subject to approvals.
Garden Reach wins $62.44 million vessel order
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is teaming up with National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park-AP to set up a greenfield shipyard in Dugarajapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has struck international deals, including one with Germany's Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Reederei for four hybrid multipurpose vessels worth $62.44 million, showing they're serious about going global.
Other companies like Amber Enterprises and Puravankara are making big moves too, signaling strong momentum across Indian industry right now.