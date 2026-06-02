McDonald's launches World Cup limited menu starting June 4
McDonald's is kicking off the FIFA World Cup season with a limited-edition menu starting June 4.
You can grab a Big Mac or Chicken McNuggets with exclusive gold-packaged sauce, plus breakfast options like Sausage McMuffin with Egg or Sausage Biscuit with Egg and hash browns.
The FIFA World Cup 26 Meal comes with collectible cups featuring soccer stars like David Beckham, Christian Pulisic, Son Heung-min, Ronaldinho Gaucho, and even Grimace.
Happy Meals include 23 Squishmallows toys
From June 9, Happy Meals will include one of 23 Squishmallows plush toys in soccer jerseys.
Meal packaging has scannable codes for an online game.
Pulisic called the campaign a "full-circle moment," remembering his childhood trips to McDonald's after soccer matches.
The promo lines up with the tournament running June 11-July 19 across the US Mexico, and Canada.