McDonald's launches World Cup limited menu starting June 4

Happy Meals include 23 Squishmallows toys

From June 9, Happy Meals will include one of 23 Squishmallows plush toys in soccer jerseys.

Meal packaging has scannable codes for an online game.

Pulisic called the campaign a "full-circle moment," remembering his childhood trips to McDonald's after soccer matches.

The promo lines up with the tournament running June 11-July 19 across the US Mexico, and Canada.