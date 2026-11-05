McDonald's shares jump nearly 6% after Q3 profit beat

In the US sales dipped just 0.2%, not as much as experts feared, thanks to value meals and app promotions bringing people in.

Globally, markets like Japan and China saw solid growth, though some international divisions struggled due to economic issues and protests in France.

Looking ahead, McDonald's is planning new value menus across the US next year after testing two new value menus, one with mix and match bundles and the other with set combinations of menu items.