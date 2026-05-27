McKinsey: Banks scramble as generative AI reshapes financial choices Business May 27, 2026

Banks are scrambling to keep up as more people use generative AI for financial decisions, says a new McKinsey report.

Unlike older tech that took ages to catch on, today's AI can handle tricky tasks (like finding the best savings accounts or giving instant advice) in just a couple of years.

People are already turning to generative AI for everything from debt refinancing to comparing financial products.