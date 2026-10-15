McKinsey & Company pilots AI avatar client interviews for undergraduates
McKinsey & Company is shaking up its hiring process for undergraduate students by introducing AI avatars into interviews.
This fall, business analyst applicants at some of its North American offices will spend 10 minutes talking to a virtual "client" to show off their problem-solving skills, basically, a practice run for real consulting scenarios.
McKinsey interviewers decide while AI asks
Even though the AI avatar asks all the questions, human interviewers are right there watching how candidates listen and adapt.
The AI keeps things fair by acting out different client personalities, but it's the humans who decide if someone truly connects or just sticks to their own script.
If this goes well, McKinsey might roll out more AI-powered interviews next year, though people will not always have the last word on hiring.