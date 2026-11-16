McKinsey: Early AI could deliver nearly threefold returns for banks
McKinsey's report says banks jumping on the AI train early could see nearly three times their investment back in just three years, with a payback period of only 10 months.
Going all-in on AI might help banks pull ahead of the pack, but it's not a guaranteed win.
McKinsey survey: Productivity gains, low EBIT
While 80% of respondents in McKinsey's 2026 State of AI survey reported individual productivity gains from AI, only 6% attributed a significant share of their earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to the technology.
Plus, with more people using tools like ChatGPT for banking and rising costs (think: higher labor expenses and security risks), banks need to get smart about how they use AI, and make sure their data and compliance game is strong.