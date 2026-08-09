McKinsey report finds AI reshaping work while adoption remains early
McKinsey's report finds that businesses aren't just playing with AI tools anymore. They're starting to change how work actually happens.
Out of 750 employees and leaders surveyed worldwide, most companies are still in the early phases: enabling and automating tasks.
Only a small group has reached the "reinvention" stage, where AI truly reshapes roles and workflows.
Respondents 70% ready leaders 27% prepared
Here's an interesting gap: 70% of respondents say they're ready to use AI at work, but just 27% of leaders think their organizations are prepared for bigger changes.
The report also highlights that redesigning workflows early makes companies 5.3 times more likely to report enterprise value capture from AI.
Bottom line? Adapting quickly is key if organizations want to make the most out of these new tools.