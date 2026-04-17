McKinsey says India's GDP share to nearly double by 2050

Asia Pacific exposure shifts toward India

India now accounts for more than a third of all Asia-Pacific investment exposure among surveyed investors, with its share rising sharply alongside Japan's while China's has slipped.

European investors especially are betting big on India, as its slice of regional private equity and venture capital grew from around 12% between 2015 and 2019 to about 21% from 2020 to 2024.

It's clear: India is quickly becoming the place for fresh opportunities and long-term growth.