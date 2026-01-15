McKinsey to hire more liberal arts grads as AI takes over routine work

Why this matters

The firm now has 20,000 AI agents—up from just 3,000 a year and a half ago—working alongside 40,000 human employees.

To keep up with this shift, McKinsey is even piloting AI-powered interviews that test candidates' judgment and soft skills.

But while they're betting big on creativity and tech-savvy hires, about 10% of non-client-facing jobs are set to be cut over the next 18 months.