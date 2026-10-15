McKinsey uses AI 'mayor' developed with Saleem Zafar for hiring

McKinsey & Company is now using an AI "mayor" to help screen job candidates.

Developed with Saleem Zafar, a partner in McKinsey's Dallas office, who helped develop the chatbot hiring tool, this tool puts applicants in real-world scenarios, like picking the best spot for a new arena, and asks them for strategic solutions.

It's part of McKinsey's plan to increase hiring by 12% in 2026.