McKinsey uses AI 'mayor' developed with Saleem Zafar for hiring
McKinsey & Company is now using an AI "mayor" to help screen job candidates.
Developed with Saleem Zafar, a partner in McKinsey's Dallas office, who helped develop the chatbot hiring tool, this tool puts applicants in real-world scenarios, like picking the best spot for a new arena, and asks them for strategic solutions.
It's part of McKinsey's plan to increase hiring by 12% in 2026.
AI mayor tests applicants, humans decide
The AI mayor doesn't just quiz you once: it follows up with more questions, testing how you think on your feet and adapt.
Right now, undergraduates applying for business analyst roles (starting at $128,000) are trying it out.
Still, humans make the final call on who gets hired.
As Blair Ciesil from McKinsey says, "AI allows for a consistent client persona so that our in-room assessor can focus entirely on evaluating how the candidate listens, responds and builds trust," said Blair Ciesil, McKinsey's global attraction partner.