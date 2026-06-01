MCX launches Silver 100 futures for everyday investors and jewelers
MCX just rolled out Silver 100, a new futures contract that lets you trade silver in smaller chunks, just 100gm instead of the usual 1kg or more.
This move is designed to make silver trading more accessible for everyday investors and small jewelers, so you don't need big capital to get started.
MCX offers physical delivery, updates rules
With these smaller contracts, managing price swings and inventory gets easier for everyone in the silver business.
MCX Managing Director and CEO Praveena Rai said participants can choose physical delivery at expiration, with clear quality standards and transparent charges.
Plus, MCX is updating its delivery rules and inviting domestic refiners to boost India's refining capacity, meaning less reliance on imported silver and smoother trading all around.