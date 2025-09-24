MDL inks MoU to set up shipyard on India's east coast Business Sep 24, 2025

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) just signed an MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu to explore building a "world-class" shipyard on the eastern coast.

The deal, inked on September 19, was announced at a government event in Gujarat.

The event was attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and the development was officially confirmed via a Ministry of Defence press release, as MDL looks to expand its reach in shipbuilding.