MDL inks MoU to set up shipyard on India's east coast
Business
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) just signed an MoU with Guidance Tamil Nadu to explore building a "world-class" shipyard on the eastern coast.
The deal, inked on September 19, was announced at a government event in Gujarat.
The event was attended by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and the development was officially confirmed via a Ministry of Defence press release, as MDL looks to expand its reach in shipbuilding.
MDL's stock performance
MDL's stock is up 36% over the past year and nearly 31% so far in 2024, showing solid investor interest—even though there was a dip of about 12% in the last three months.
Shares closed at ₹2,939.90 just before this news went public.