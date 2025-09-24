Titan's share price slips 0.53% on Wednesday
Titan's shares closed at ₹3,457.50 on Wednesday, slipping just 0.53% from the previous day.
A total of 817,833 shares changed hands, and the company's market value sits at a hefty ₹3,05,327 crore.
While the stock dipped 3.31% this past week and is down about 1.9% over three months, it's been pretty steady overall—its six-month beta is 0.746 and earnings per share are ₹41.82.
P/E ratio and beta details
Right now, Titan trades at a P/E ratio of 82.23—something investors watch closely to judge if a stock feels pricey or promising.
Even with some recent bumps, Titan has shown it can handle market swings without too much drama.
These latest numbers (as of September 24, 2025) give a quick peek into how both traders and long-term fans are feeling about the brand right now.