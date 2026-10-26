Medanta's Naresh Trehan pick for drug panel draws overcharging concerns
Dr. Naresh Trehan, who leads the Medanta hospital chain, was picked for a government committee reviewing how pharmaceutical companies market their products and the regulatory framework.
But some health advocates think this could be a problem, since Trehan's hospital was once flagged for overcharging; they are worried about a potential conflict of interest and that the committee must remain independent and impartial.
The group is urging the government to pick someone independent instead.
Committee to recommend ethical pharmaceutical marketing
This committee, chaired by M Srinivas, a member of NITI Aayog, and includes former Union health secretary Preeti Sudan alongside Trehan, is supposed to suggest ways to make pharmaceutical marketing fairer and more ethical.
Advocates say having a wider mix of voices would help keep things transparent and focused on public health, not just business interests.