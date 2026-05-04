MediaTek hires Douglas Yu to advance AI chip packaging competitiveness
Business
MediaTek just brought on Douglas Yu, a former TSMC executive, as a part-time advisor to help level up its advanced chip packaging, especially for AI hardware.
Announced in May 2026, this move signals MediaTek's push to get more competitive in the fast-growing AI market.
Yu helped pioneer CoWoS at TSMC
Yu helped pioneer CoWoS tech at TSMC, a key chip packaging method used in NVIDIA's top AI chips and loved by cloud giants.
Now, he'll guide MediaTek's R and D and investment strategies as it chases big goals: the company expects multi-billion-dollar revenues from its own AI accelerator chips by 2027.
With Yu's experience, MediaTek is hoping to make those ambitious targets a reality.