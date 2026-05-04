MediaTek hires Douglas Yu to advance AI chip packaging competitiveness

Yu helped pioneer CoWoS at TSMC

Yu helped pioneer CoWoS tech at TSMC, a key chip packaging method used in NVIDIA's top AI chips and loved by cloud giants.

Now, he'll guide MediaTek's R and D and investment strategies as it chases big goals: the company expects multi-billion-dollar revenues from its own AI accelerator chips by 2027.

With Yu's experience, MediaTek is hoping to make those ambitious targets a reality.