Medium gives staff a day off to join ICE protest

Why it matters

Medium's decision puts them on one side of a big debate in tech over working with ICE.

Hundreds of businesses in Minnesota were reported to be closing for the strike, and thousands took to the streets in cities such as Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

Stubblebine says this lines up with Medium's mission to "elevate truth and diverse voices," especially as DEI efforts face pressure from new government policies.

Over 500 tech workers have also signed an open letter demanding ICE leave US cities; some tech leaders have spoken out while others have courted the Trump administration.