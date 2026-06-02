Meesho and BSE launch Project Shikhar for BSE SME listings Business Jun 02, 2026

Meesho and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have kicked off Project Shikhar, a new initiative designed to help small businesses and online sellers make the jump to becoming publicly listed companies.

Through this partnership, MSMEs can get guidance on raising funds and navigating the listing process on the BSE SME platform.