Meesho and BSE launch Project Shikhar for BSE SME listings
Business
Meesho and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have kicked off Project Shikhar, a new initiative designed to help small businesses and online sellers make the jump to becoming publicly listed companies.
Through this partnership, MSMEs can get guidance on raising funds and navigating the listing process on the BSE SME platform.
Project Shikhar offers conversion compliance guidance
Project Shikhar will give eligible sellers a clear roadmap, helping with everything from converting their business entities to staying compliant with regulations.
As Lopamudra Rao from Meesho put it, this move aims to create more transparent businesses that boost India's formal economy, making it easier for digital entrepreneurs to grow and thrive.