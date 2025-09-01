Meesho is hiring 12L seasonal workers this festive season

Workforce expansion

Sellers onboarded 5.5L temporary workers

Sellers on the Meesho platform have onboarded almost 5.5 lakh temporary workers to meet peak-season requirements. These seasonal hires are being trained in functions like sorting, manufacturing, and packaging. Apart from this workforce expansion, sellers have also curated festive collections, added new product categories, and conducted inventory checks to prepare for the demand surge during the festive season. This is when Indian households typically spend more on apparel, electronics, home decor items and festive essentials.