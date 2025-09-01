Meesho is hiring 12L seasonal workers this festive season
E-commerce giant Meesho has announced the creation of around 12 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its seller and logistics ecosystem for the upcoming festive season. The number marks a whopping 40% increase from last year's hiring. More than 70% of these roles are likely to come from India's tier-3 and tier-4 cities, highlighting the company's expansion into smaller markets.
Workforce expansion
Sellers onboarded 5.5L temporary workers
Sellers on the Meesho platform have onboarded almost 5.5 lakh temporary workers to meet peak-season requirements. These seasonal hires are being trained in functions like sorting, manufacturing, and packaging. Apart from this workforce expansion, sellers have also curated festive collections, added new product categories, and conducted inventory checks to prepare for the demand surge during the festive season. This is when Indian households typically spend more on apparel, electronics, home decor items and festive essentials.
Logistics boost
Major chunk of hiring from logistics operations
A major chunk of festive hiring this year has come from logistics operations. Meesho, which works with several third-party logistics (3PL) providers and its own logistics arm Valmo, has enabled the creation of 6.7 lakh seasonal roles in this segment. The jobs include first-mile, middle-mile, and last-mile delivery positions with responsibilities such as picking, sorting, loading/unloading, and managing returns.