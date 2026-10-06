Meesho content commerce value rises 152% through creator-led videos

According to Nikita Dawda from Meesho, these videos then accounted for a little over 8% of transacting users and brought in 70-80 million user visits every month in the February 2025 report.

Most of this buzz is coming from smaller cities, where nano creators (think students and homemakers) make up the majority.

Sellers can also reach buyers without extra hassle, thanks to organized content and AI tools that keep things running smoothly.

Video works especially well for home, kitchen, beauty, and fashion finds, making product discovery more real for everyone.