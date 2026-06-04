Meesho drops over 4% 8th straight day market cap 77,088cr

Meesho revenue 3,531cr loss 166cr

Meesho saw its revenue jump by 47% year-over-year to ₹3,531 crore last quarter, and net loss narrowed to ₹166 crore.

However, if you leave out last year's big one-time loss, the recent quarter's loss is actually higher.

Contribution margins improved slightly but are still below previous highs.

Free cash flow turned negative as Meesho invested more in scaling up and logistics, showing it is betting big on growth despite the challenges.