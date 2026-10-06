Meesho's creator-led commerce grows 152% in 12 months
What's the story
E-commerce platform Meesho has witnessed a massive 152% year-on-year growth in its content commerce business. The growth comes as the company leverages creator-led videos to enhance product discovery and drive demand. Currently, Meesho has 1.6 lakh active creators who have produced more than 1.5 million pieces of content for the platform.
Program details
Over 4 lakh sellers have joined the initiative
Over 4 lakh sellers have joined Meesho's Content Commerce program. The initiative has led to a significant increase in user engagement on the platform.
Nikita Dawda, General Manager of Content Commerce at Meesho, told Moneycontrol that "Content Commerce drives a significant number of first app opens," adding that it also increases session frequency as users return to the app after watching influencer videos.
User growth
Content commerce drove 14.5 million users in 2024
Moneycontrol had reported in February 2025 that 14.5 million users shopped through Meesho's content commerce initiatives in 2024, making up over 8% of its transacting users at the time.
The company also said this initiative was generating 70-80 million user visits to the platform every month.
Dawda attributed this growth to a larger creator and seller base as well as improved conversion rates.
Market expansion
Gaining traction in smaller cities
Meesho's content commerce is also gaining traction in smaller cities.
The company says 65% of demand generated through this initiative comes from smaller towns, while 66% of orders are from Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets.
Most creators on the platform are nano creators, with homemakers and young students/graduates making up around 70% of the creator cohort.
Seller benefits
Meesho views content commerce as demand-generation channel for sellers
Meesho is marketing Content Commerce as a demand-generation channel for sellers. They can choose products, set commissions, and have creators make content around them.
Dawda said, "Content Commerce gives sellers a new surface on which to spend because they want to acquire more customers."
The company has seen strong retention rates with voluntary seller participation in this program.
Strategic move
Creators are part of Meesho's commerce flywheel
Meesho views creators as an integral part of its commerce flywheel, not just a marketing channel.
The company is also using AI to help creators produce content, improve scripts and captions, evaluate content, and personalize videos for users.