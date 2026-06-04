Meesho says PRISM drives over 75% of platform orders Business Jun 04, 2026

Meesho just shared that its AI engine, PRISM, is behind over 75% of all orders on the platform.

With 264 million annual transacting users and 717 million placed orders in the fourth quarter of FY26, Meesho's focus on smarter shopping seems to be paying off, even for first-time and regional shoppers.