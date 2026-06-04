Meesho says PRISM drives over 75% of platform orders
Meesho just shared that its AI engine, PRISM, is behind over 75% of all orders on the platform.
With 264 million annual transacting users and 717 million placed orders in the fourth quarter of FY26, Meesho's focus on smarter shopping seems to be paying off, even for first-time and regional shoppers.
PRISM processes 6 trillion inferences daily
PRISM processes a massive 6 trillion inferences daily, peaking at up to 100 million per second during big sales.
It supports more than 10 regional languages like Hindi and Tamil, making it easier for users across India to find what they want.
Its Trendpulse feature predicts demand so relevant products pop up before you even search.
Meesho shares down about 5%
Even with these tech wins, Meesho's shares dropped by about 5% on June 4.
Chief Data Scientist Debdoot Mukherjee says its shift toward discovery-led shopping is key for reaching India's next wave of digital shoppers.