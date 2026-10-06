Meesho shares hit ₹240.50 as Q2 NMV rises 152% YoY
Business
Meesho's stock shot up 6.19% on Tuesday, hitting an intraday high of ₹240.50 on the NSE.
The buzz? Their Q2 numbers showed a massive 152% year-over-year growth in NMV through the Content Commerce ecosystem, all supported by their creator-driven content commerce strategy.
Meesho over 1.6L creators 81% non-metro
Meesho has built a huge network of more than 1.6 lakh active creators over the last 12 months across India, with 81% coming from non-metro India.
Forty percent are homemakers and 30% are young graduates, and one-quarter are totally new to the platform, showing how Meesho is changing how people shop online across India.