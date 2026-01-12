Meta appoints Dina Powell McCormick as its 1st-ever president

Meta has appointed Dina Powell McCormick, a former Goldman Sachs executive, as its first-ever President and Vice Chairman. The appointment comes as part of Meta's strategy to strengthen its position in the AI arms race. Powell McCormick will focus on securing strategic partnerships and overseeing Meta's $600 billion infrastructure development over the next decade.

Strategic advantage Powell McCormick's extensive experience and global connections Powell McCormick brings decades of experience in managing sovereign wealth funds at Goldman Sachs. She has strong ties with capital pools and world leaders, which makes her a strategic asset for Meta. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's Founder and CEO, said, "Dina's experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth."

Career shift Powell McCormick's transition to Meta Powell McCormick joined the Meta board in April 2025 and left last month for her new role. She is also leaving her position as Vice Chairman, President, and Head of Global Clients Services at BDT & MSD Partners but will stay on the firm's advisory board. Her husband David McCormick is a Republican Senator from Pennsylvania and former CEO of Bridgewater Associates.

Inspirational story Journey from Egypt to Wall Street Powell McCormick immigrated to the US from Egypt at six and didn't speak English. She served in two presidential administrations: Deputy National Security Advisor under President Donald Trump (his first term) and in George W. Bush's administration. At Goldman Sachs, she led the firm's sovereign wealth fund business and was instrumental in launching initiatives like Goldman's 10,000 Women and 10,000 Small Businesses programs.