Meet the speaker: Arvind Jain, founder and CEO of Glean
Arvind Jain, founder and CEO of Glean, is set to speak at NDTV Ind.AI Summit 2026 to talk about how AI is changing work.
His company, started in 2019, builds smart tools that help employees securely search and use info from apps like Slack and Google Drive—all in one place.
Jain's journey from IIT to Silicon Valley
Jain grew up in Jaipur and studied computer science at IIT Delhi before earning his Master's in the US.
He kicked off his career at Microsoft, then held key roles at Akamai and Riverbed.
After more than a decade as a Distinguished Engineer at Google (think Search, YouTube), he co-founded Rubrik and later launched Glean.
How Glean is revolutionizing the workplace with AI
Glean is making waves by giving every employee their own AI "agent" to find answers faster—kind of like having a personal ChatGPT for your company.
The source article does not report Glean's fundraising or revenue figures or a "within three years" revenue timeline.
Glean shows how AI can actually make work life smoother and smarter for everyone.