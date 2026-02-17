Meet the startup using AI to transform investment banking
Delhi startup S45 just rolled out India's first AI-native investment banking platform, unveiled at the AI Impact Summit on February 17, 2026.
Backed by $5 million from RTP Global, they're aiming to shake up how companies go public.
S45's platform has already helped 26 companies launch IPOs across sectors like tech and healthcare, raising over ₹1,120 crore with a huge demand—bids totaled ₹3.64 lakh crore.
By blending real bankers' expertise with smart AI tools, they speed up everything from IPO readiness checks to drafting documents in just a week.
S45 aims to make 'precision banking' the new norm
Founded by Deepank Bhandari, Pankaj Harlalka, Aman Singh, and Tushar Sharma, S45 wants to make "precision banking" the new norm—helping businesses get fair prices and build better investor relationships through a mix of tech and human insight.