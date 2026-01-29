Meet V Anantha Nageswaran: The mind behind India's Economic Survey 2026

V Anantha Nageswaran, India's Chief Economic Adviser, is to hold a press conference on the Economic Survey 2026 after it is tabled in Parliament. This big report checks how the economy is doing—covering growth, inflation, and global risks—and helps set the direction for the upcoming Union Budget.

What's his story? Nageswaran became CEA in 2022 and brings a strong mix of experience from top finance roles at Julius Baer and Credit Suisse to teaching as a dean and professor.

He also advised the Prime Minister's Economic Council before taking on this key government role.

Quick facts about his background He studied at IIM Ahmedabad and earned a doctorate from UMass Amherst—so he knows his numbers.

That blend of education and real-world experience shapes how he looks at India's economy.