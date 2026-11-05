Mehli Mistry challenges SDTT removal citing vote by Venu Srinivasan
Business
Mehli Mistry, a former Tata Trusts trustee, is fighting his removal from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT).
He says the vote against him shouldn't count because Venu Srinivasan, who cast it, was no longer a trustee when the vote happened.
If that's true, Mistry argues, his removal isn't valid.
Mistry demands SDTT probe and review
Mistry is also questioning why some trustees get unlimited reappointments while he doesn't.
He's asking for transparency on decisions made during Srinivasan's time and wants an inquiry into those commissions and related-party matters.
Meanwhile, SDTT says Mistry's term ended automatically under trust rules, but he insists any actions taken after that point should be reviewed.