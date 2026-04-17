Mehli Mistry seeks outside administrator for Sir Dorabji Tata Trust

Tata Trusts controls 66% Tata Sons

Tata Trusts is not just any organization: it controls 66% of Tata Sons, which means it has a huge say in the direction of one of India's biggest business groups.

With legal fights and disagreements over major decisions (like whether to list Tata Sons), sorting out these governance issues is key if they want to keep things running smoothly.

CEO Siddharth Sharma says they are still making an impact, pointing out a 270% jump in charitable spending over three years.