Mehli Mistry steps down from Tata Medical Centre Trust
What's the story
Mehli K Mistry, a close aide of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, has stepped down from his position as a trustee of the Tata Medical Centre Trust. Mistry's current term is set to end on September 30. He informed Arun Pattatheyil, CEO of Tata Medical Centre, about his decision in an email on September 15. In the email, he said that he would not be seeking re-election and requested that his decision be recorded officially.
Communication details
Mistry's email copied to other trustees
Mistry's email was also sent to Noel Tata, chairman of the Tata Trusts, and other trustees including Vijay Singh, Darius J Khambata, Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata.
The Kolkata-based Tata Medical Centre Trust runs a 436-bed non-profit tertiary cancer hospital called the Tata Medical Centre.
The facility provides affordable cancer treatment as well as screening, early detection services, among others.
Structural changes
Mistry's exit amid changes in Tata-linked associations
Mistry's exit comes amid a series of changes in his association with Tata-linked trusts and companies.
In July 2026, he resigned as a director of RNT Associates Private Limited, an investment firm founded by Ratan Tata to manage his personal investments.
The company manages an investment portfolio worth over ₹1,000 crore and has stakes in companies such as Ola Electric and Urban Company.
Trust departures
Changes in Ratan Tata's will
Mistry's decision to step down as a trustee of the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation was followed by his resignation from RNT Associates.
The trusteeships are changing hands under Ratan Tata's will, with directorship of RNT Associates also being transferred to new trustees.
Mistry left the main Tata Trusts in October 2025 when his reappointment as a lifetime trustee was not approved despite an earlier resolution.
Vision adherence
Mistry's caveat and parting words
Mistry had filed a pre-emptive caveat before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking a hearing before any changes were made to the list of trustees.
He later described his departure as a parting in the spirit of Ratan Tata, emphasizing his commitment to the late industrialist's vision.
Mistry urged trustees to be guided by transparency, good governance, and public interest while ensuring that Tata Trusts are not drawn into controversy.